Mpumalanga couple on the run for two years after allegedly stealing R1.2m from a mine

Pretoria – Have you seen them? The Hawks in Mpumalanga are looking for a former Barberton mine administrator, Simphiwe Sangweni, 29, and his partner, LadyPeace Sinothando Nhlenyama, 26.

The couple, who have been on the run for two years, are sought by the Nelspruit based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for allegedly stealing R1.2 million from a mine. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said during June 2020, Sangweni was employed by the Barberton mine when he allegedly committed fraud by transferring the company’s money into his personal bank account and then transferred it into the account of Nhlenyama.

Simphiwe Sangweni, 29, and his partner, LadyPeace Sinothando Nhlenyama, 26, are sought by the Nelspruit based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for allegedly stealing R1.2m. Photo:Supplied by Hawks Simphiwe Sangweni who was an administrator at Baberton mine allegedly transferred R1.2m to his account and then later moved it to his partner’s account, LadyPeace Sinothando Nhlenyama. Photo supplied by Hawks The case was opened by the Barberton mine in June 2020 and it was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation. “During the investigation, it was established that Sangweni colluded with the former mine employees, an assistant financial accountant and a debtors clerk. “The former employees were arrested after the court issued warrants for their arrests and their case was provincially withdrawn pending the arrest of the couple,” said Sekgotodi.

The warrant of arrest for the couple was issued on November 5, 2020. Sekgotodi said they were appealing to all members of the public who might know the whereabouts of the suspects to share the information by calling the investigating officer, Captain Dietlof Meyer on 071 481 2977 or can report the matter to the nearest police station. “All the information received will be treated with confidentiality,” she said.

