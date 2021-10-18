Mpumalanga detective fatally shot outside liquor store

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has launched a manhunt after two people, including a police officer, were fatally shot next to a liquor outlet. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the shooting happened in Barberton, outside Nelspruit, on Saturday evening.

“One of the victims is detective constable Nkosinathi Lucky Ngwenya, and the other person was identified as Jaftha Mnisi, aged 35,” said Mdhluli. “The incident was brought to the attention of the authorities by officials from Hightech Security Company, where it was indicated that two people were shot. Upon arrival at the scene, SAPS members, as well as paramedics, discovered two lifeless bodies of males with multiple gunshot wounds.” The two were certified dead, while some empty bullet cartridges were retrieved at the scene.

Mdhluli said a case with two counts of murder was opened, and the manhunt for the perpetrators was initiated. “The SAPS member (Ngwenya) was off-duty during the time of the incident, and he was attached to detective services in Nelspruit. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, and meanwhile, circumstances surrounding the said incident will form part of the probe,” said Mdhluli. “Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect may call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111 or send information via MySAPSApp. All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”