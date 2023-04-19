Mpumalanga drug dealer busted with cocaine, heroin and dagga

Pretoria – Mpumalanga police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was allegedly found in possession of cocaine, heroin and dagga. Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala said the national crime intelligence unit received a tip-off from a reliable source about illicit drugs at a certain house in Botleng, Delmas.

The police together with K9 unit members went to the house in the early hours of Wednesday. “A search was conducted resulting in the recovery of 170 rocks of cocaine, 150 pinches of heroine and 27 zip lock bags filled with dagga worth R16 540 combined and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Mohlala said. He said the suspect was arrested and all drugs seized for further investigation.

The suspect made his first appearance at the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrest and warned community members to stay away from drugs. In another similar incident, three men were arrested by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) for allegedly dealing in illegal drugs, after the police confiscated a consignment of substances including crystal meth, CAT and dagga.

EMPD spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the trio was busted while officers were doing patrols. “While the officers were patrolling Commissioner Street, the officers noticed three suspicious individuals. The drug enforcement unit members approached the African male suspects, between the ages of 32 and 49, introduced themselves and requested to conduct a search. “Upon searching the individuals, the officers found the trio in possession of six ziplock bags of CAT, eight ziplock bags of crystal meth, 20 ziplock bags of dagga and nine small clear plastic bags of dagga, all with a total value of R2 600,” Thepa said.