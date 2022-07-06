Mpumalanga father and son charged with human trafficking to remain behind bars

Durban - A 60-year-old father and his 23-year-old son appeared in court this week in connection with the alleged trafficking of 39 people from Mozambique. Cornelis Johannes Uys and his son Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys appeared in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police said they were arrested on Sunday. Uys and his son are among four people charged. The other accused are Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriel Bernardo Guambe, 32. They were arrested on June 24.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said in addition to trafficking charges the Guambe brothers are charged with Contravention of illegal Immigration Act for allegedly being in the country illegally. It is alleged that 39 victims were recruited from Mozambique and brought into South Africa in a taxi for better jobs. They victims comprised seven women, nine children under the age of 5 and 23 men all over the age of 18, and were rescued from a farm in Belfast. They are currently in a place of safety in Witbank.

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said: “It is alleged the modus operandi entailed the victims being brought into South Africa from Mozambique in a taxi. In Lydenburg, the farm owner’s son and one trafficker will meet the taxi driver and pay him. The victims will then be brought on the farm for labour.” All four accused have been remanded in custody and will appear in court on July 11 for a formal bail application. IOL