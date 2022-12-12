Pretoria – A 40-year-old Mpumalanga woman was fined R20 000 and sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) out of R50 000. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said Cynthia Zanele Maluleka was among eight accused arrested for theft, money laundering and contravening the Tax Administration Act.

Sekgotodi said Maluleka benefited R50 000 from the total loss of R950 090.07 from Sars. The court also ordered Maluleka to pay back the R50 000 she stole from Sars. The case against the remaining accused was postponed to January 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, actor and comedian Desmond Dube has been issued with a letter of demand by Sars to settle over R1.4 million in unpaid taxes, according to City Press. They said Dube had 10 business days to settle the R1 432 675.61 debt he owed to the taxman. When City Press contacted Dube he said the matter was being handled by his lawyers.

