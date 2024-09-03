Mpumalanga granny, 90, raped while sleeping

A Mpumalanga rapist appeared in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court for allegedly raping a 90-year-old woman.
The incident, which occurred on Sunday at around 2am, shocked the Morgenzon community.
According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the 90-year-old woman was brutally attacked and raped while she was asleep in her home.
“Shockingly, reports indicate that the 20-year-old suspect is known to the victim's family, which adds an even deeper layer of dismay to this tragic event,” Mdhluli said.
“In response to this despicable crime, the sad news reached the ears of the police, and the men and women in blue acted swiftly. The [SA Police Service] SAPS members from Morgenzon tracked down and apprehended the alleged perpetrator shortly after the incident and charged him accordingly.”
The Acting Mpumalanga Police Commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed his condemnation of the heinous act of violence and urged the public to allow police the space to probe with a hope to get justice for the victim.
“Such acts of violence against vulnerable members of our society, particularly our elderly, are disgraceful and will not be tolerated. We commend our officers for their prompt action in ensuring that the suspect is cornered and will be brought to court,” Mkhwanazi said.
“The SAPS remains committed to put the interests and safety of our citizens first, and we will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit,” said Mkhwanazi.
“It is also imperative for the police and the community to work together to protect the vulnerable members of the society and to bring those who commit such heinous acts to justice. Together, we can work towards creating a safer environment for all.”
IOL