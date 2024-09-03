Mpumalanga granny, 90, raped while sleeping

The incident, which occurred on Sunday at around 2am, shocked the Morgenzon community.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the 90-year-old woman was brutally attacked and raped while she was asleep in her home.

“Shockingly, reports indicate that the 20-year-old suspect is known to the victim's family, which adds an even deeper layer of dismay to this tragic event,” Mdhluli said.

“In response to this despicable crime, the sad news reached the ears of the police, and the men and women in blue acted swiftly. The [SA Police Service] SAPS members from Morgenzon tracked down and apprehended the alleged perpetrator shortly after the incident and charged him accordingly.”