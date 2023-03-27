Mpumalanga homeless man gunned down over pizza slice

Pretoria - A homeless man was shot and killed, allegedly after asking for a pizza slice in White River, Mpumalanga. According to provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala, the incident occurred on Saturday evening near a police station.

“According to information, police in White River heard a gunshot sound around 7pm near the police station. They then went to investigate, where they found a group of people on the road and a lifeless body of a man lying down,” Mohlala said. Mohlala said police discovered that the man had been shot in the chest and hand, allegedly by a 39-year-old man who was also on the scene. “It is said that the victim allegedly asked for a pizza from the suspect, who refused to give him. Then the victim assaulted the suspect with a chain. It is further alleged that the suspect drew his firearm and shot him. The victim is estimated to be in his late forties,” Mohlala explained.

Mohlala said medical services were called to the scene and they certified the man dead. “The suspect was arrested and charged for murder. The firearm as well as his firearm licence were confiscated for further investigation,” he said. Mohlala said the man was expected to appear in court on Monday.