Mpumalanga husband, 30, arrested for killing 28-year-old wife

Pretoria – A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 28-year-old wife in Mpumalanga, in what appears to be a domestic violence incident. The woman was “brutally” murdered in the early hours of yesterday, at about 5am, in Buffelshoek (Mafahlaneng) near Acornhoek, according to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“Police and emergency medical services were summoned to a scene whereby the lifeless body of the woman was discovered lying in the pool of blood with a stab wound,” Mdhluli said. “Upon arrival the woman was unfortunately certified dead. Police opened a murder case and immediately began with their investigation. After gathering some information, the man was arrested in Calcutta area around 3pm, and he faces a murder charge”. Mdhluli said the man is expected to appear before the Acornhoek Magistrate's Court soon.

Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident. “Domestic violence has engulfed our country and it is about time we all join hands to get rid of this pandemic once and for all. It is heartbreaking when people who were supposed to protect each other end up destroying one another,” she said. Last month, the body of a 51-year-old woman who has been missing for days in Mpumalanga was found by police, buried deep in a pit toilet, near Emalahleni.

At the time, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said two men were taken in for questioning in connection with her “terrible” death. “According to the report, Ms Jemina Duba was reported as missing at Vosman police station late on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 after her family became concerned that they could not get hold of her. The next day, Thursday, the police began with their investigation and went to the place where her boyfriend resides in Clewer near Emalahleni. The members were trying to get information from people who knew her and find out if they knew her whereabouts,” Mohlala said. “Upon arrival, they found a man referred to as her boyfriend who reportedly informed them (police) that he last saw her on August 25, 2022. Thereafter the man left. Police searched the house without any success, but later discovered something sinister outside the house, when they checked around the yard they saw a pit toilet piled up with soil.”

