Mpumalanga man arrested after he was found with over 20 stolen cattle

A 48-year-old Mpumalanga man has been arrested after he was found with suspected stolen cattle in Boekenhouthoek, Kwaggafontein. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi said the man was arrested after Kwaggafontein police received a tip-off about a vehicle that was seen driving to the bush in Boekenhouthoek loaded with seven cattle in the trailer on Tuesday around 5:30pm.

“Police operationalised the information, and the vehicle was found with the seven cattle next to a kraal in the bush. Inside the kraal, there were an additional 18 cattle that were locked in. “The 48-year-old suspect who was a driver, could not provide any ownership documents of the cattle. Two skins of slaughtered cattle were also found on the scene,” said Nkosi. The suspect was arrested for possession of suspected stolen cattle.

Meanwhile, the acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi warned farmers to keep a close eye on their livestock as we are heading towards the festive season. Mkhwanazi further appreciated the whistleblower and police officers for their speedy reaction. The suspect is expected to appear in the Mkobola Magistrate's Court on Friday, November 22, 2024.

In another similar incident, six suspects were arrested for stolen cattle worth R120,000 between Lady Grey and Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape. The arrest comes after members from the Stock Theft Unit, K9 Unit and District Operation Command Centre intercepted a white Toyota Single Cab with two occupants transporting nine cattle. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Ursula Roelofse said that the vehicle, en route to the Free State, was accompanied by a blue Honda Fit sedan carrying four individuals.