Mpumalanga man arrested after three months on the run

Rustenburg – A man who had been on the run for more than three months was arrested near Mhala in Mpumalanga. Polite Chau Chau Shabangu, 27, was on the run after he was released on R500 bail after he allegedly knifed a man at New Forest, near Thulamahashe.

According to Mpumalanga police he was arrested on Monday, following a tip-off. “Shabangu was sought for absconding (from) court. He reportedly failed to show up in court after being arrested on assault charges in July 2022 where he allegedly stabbed a male victim at New Forest, near Thulamahashe. “After his arrest, the court granted him bail of R500 then that was the last time he set foot in court. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the court and for more than three months he was nowhere to be found,” Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said in a statement.

“On the said Monday, members from Mhala detective services, together with vispol (visible policing) members received information from some members of the public regarding a man who has been on the run from the authorities. Further details indicated that he was seen boarding a taxi from Thulamahashe to Acornhoek, near Bushbuckridge.” He said the police responded swiftly and intercepted the minibus taxi in Mbumba Trust where he was spotted among the commuters. “He was arrested and charged accordingly. He appeared at Mhala Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. The State successfully opposed his bail and the matter was postponed to 29 November 2022 for a trial.”

He said the investigation continues and Shabangu could possibly be linked to various cases including attempted murder, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, violation of a protection order, intimidation, and burglaries. “On the attempted murder case, it is said that on Friday, 2 September 2022 around 17h00, a 49-year-old woman was at her residential place in Mbumba Trust when she was allegedly attacked with a panga by a male suspect who demanded to see the woman’s daughter. “The suspect then reportedly hacked her, however, the neighbours came to her rescue where they took her to hospital for medical treatment.”

