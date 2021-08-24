Mpumalanga man arrested for series of rape dating back to 2010

Pretoria - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga has arrested a man wanted for a series of rape incidents reported in the province, where several women were raped, dating back to 2010. In the first incident, Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the 29-year-old was wanted for a rape incident that happened in September 2010.

“According to the information at police disposal, on 25 September 2010, a 32-year-old woman was with her male friend at Kwaggafontein C when they were approached by two armed male suspects who allegedly assaulted the male friend and robbed them of their personal items,” said Mdhluli. The assailants allegedly dragged the woman into the nearby bushes and gang-raped her before they fled the scene. The matter was reported to the police at Kwaggafontein where a case was opened and a manhunt was launched for the suspects.

“In another incident which occurred on 07 August 2011 at around 2 am, it is said that a woman was with a friend and they were both coming back from a traditional ceremony at Kwaggafontein A when a suspect attacked them,” said Mdhluli. The friend is said to have managed to escape but the 22-year-old woman could not get away. “She was allegedly raped by the suspect who also stabbed her before he threw her into a reservoir and fled. The victim managed to swim out of the reservoir and sought help,” said Mdhluli.

“This incident too was reported to the police at Kwaggafontein where a rape case was opened with an additional charge of attempted murder. A manhunt was also launched for the suspect.” In June 2012, just before midnight, two girls were on their way home at Kwaggafontein C when an armed man allegedly suddenly appeared and held them at gunpoint. “One of the girls managed to flee whilst the other girl, aged 17 was held hostage by the suspect. She was unfortunately dragged by the suspect to a nearby bush and raped. This incident was reported to police at Kwaggafontein as well and a case opened accordingly,” said Mdhluli.

Another girl, aged 15, was also raped at Kwaggafontein on 03 May 2019 at about 20h00 a suspect pounced on two girls at their place of residence in Kwaggafontein C. “The said cases were assigned to an investigation team from Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) at Kwamhlanga. The astute members worked tirelessly and through the information provided by members of the public, the suspect was finally arrested at Kwaggafontein on Thursday, 19 August 2021,” said Mdhluli. The alleged serial rapist made his first appearance before the Mkobola Magistrate's Court on Friday and he was remanded in custody.