Friday, June 23, 2023

Mpumalanga man gets 15 years for stabbing uncle over meat

Samkelo Mbowane was senteced to15-years imprisonment for stabbing his uncle during an argument over meat. Photo: Supplied

Published 46m ago

Pretoria - A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after he stabbed his uncle during an argument over meat.

The Mhala Regional Court sentenced Samkelo Mbowane, 36, for attempted murder which happened in November 2022 at Goromani near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said Mbowani and his uncle had an argument over meat and it turned violent.

“During the squabble, Mbowane was fuming, he went to the room and fetched a knife which he used to stab his uncle multiple times.

“The uncle sustained some injuries on the eye, left arm, shoulder, neck and back. He was rescued by the people who had visited the family. They took the victim to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” said Mohlala.

Mbowane was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to Mohlala, during the incident, Mbowane was on parole for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and murder he committed in 2016.

The crime resulted in him being sentenced to 10 years.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, encouraged the public not to hide criminal activities committed by their family members.

"If we become silent whenever we witness crime taking place in our eyes, we are in fact putting our lives in serious danger because we can end up being attacked or killed by the very same people we are trying to protect,’’ Manamela said.

IOL

