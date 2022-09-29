Mpumalanga man jailed for 22 years for raping girlfriend’s daughter

Johannesburg – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced by the Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court to 22 years imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter who was left in his care, while she was asleep. According to the Mpumalanga Division NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the accused was in a romantic relationship with the victim’s mother. They were living together in Salubindza Trust.

“On the Easter weekend of 2017, the victim’s mother visited her family and left the victim with the accused for a few days. “While she was sleeping in bed with other children, the accused undressed her and raped her. She reported the incident to her mother and sister and the accused was eventually arrested.” said Nyuswa The accused was later granted bail. However, a warrant of arrest was issued for his arrest and he was once again arrested after he attempted to flee.

Furthermore, the accused is said to have denied the allegations that were levelled against him and claimed that the victim’s falsely implicated him. However, he was found guilty as charged by the court which found the evidence that was brought forward to be credible. The state prosecutor Antoinette Nkosi led testimony of the victim and the victim’s aunt. A medical report that was done confirmed that the victim had indeed sustained her injuries due to forced sexual intercourse.

