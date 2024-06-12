Mpumalanga man sentenced for rape committed after coming from church

A rapist from Mpumalanga has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Kwa Mhlanga Regional Court. Abashon Posh Mayo, 40, was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in Moloto, KwaMhlanga, in 2012. At the time of the incident, the rapist was the girl's neighbour in the RDP Section.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monica Nyuswa, said that on the day of the incident, December 2, 2012, the girl was on her way home from church when she came across Mayo, who then sent her to the local tuckshop for a cold drink. “On her way back from the shop the accused dragged her to the house and forcefully raped her. The victim reported the incident to her aunt and further stated that it was not the first time the accused had sexually violated her. The victim’s mother was informed, and police were alerted. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination,” Nyuswa said. The girl was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, and during the police investigation, Mayo was arrested.

In court, Mayo pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and denied all allegations levelled against him. The J88 medical report, showing physical and gynecological injuries to the victim, was presented to the court. After the trial, the court found evidence of the witnesses credible and he was convicted.

It was also revealed that Mayo was not a first-time offender. The court sentenced Mayo to life imprisonment and declared him unfit to possess a firearm, and unsuitable to work with children. It was further ordered his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.