Mpumalanga man sentenced to 10 years in jail for severely assaulting girlfriend

Doctor Khoza, 26, was sentenced to ten years direct imprisonment by the Nkomazi Regional Court for brutally attacking on his girlfriend, Mpumalanga police said. Nomfundo Mahlangu, a 23-year-old Grade 12 pupil at Sidlamafa Secondary School at KaMhlushwa in 2021 narrowly escaped death after she when was severely hacked several times by her alleged boyfriend.

The brutal attack happened at Mahlangu’s place of residence, according to Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga. “Nomfundo was slashed repeatedly on her head and arms, causing a fracture on her hand as well as serious ear injuries,” said Mohlala. Doctor Khoza, aged 26, has been sentenced to ten years direct imprisonment for a brutal attack on his girlfriend Nomfundo Mahlangu. Photo: SAPS The alleged ex-boyfriend fled the scene after the attack.

Detectives at KaMhlushwa worked to locate the boyfriend, until they arrested him a year later, in November 2022 at his hiding place in Carolina, Mpumalanga. “The suspect, Doctor Khoza, 26, was found guilty in Nkomazi Regional Court on Tuesday 15 August 2023 and sentenced to ten years direct imprisonment,” said Mohlala. Doctor Khoza, aged 26, has been sentenced to ten years direct imprisonment for a brutal attack on his girlfriend Nomfundo Mahlangu. Photo: SAPS Khoza was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela commended the investigation team. “We as the SAPS management in Mpumalanga province welcome the sentence and strongly believe that perpetrators of gender-based violence as well as those who abuse women and children will get a lesson from this sentence," she said. Last year, a 30-year-old Mpumalanga man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his 23-year-old girlfriend, during a fight.

“According to the information, the two allegedly had an argument which spiralled into a fight. The neighbours are said to have unsuccessfully tried to intervene but the fight ended badly where the man was stabbed to death,” Mohlala said at the time. Police and paramedics were informed about the incident, and on arrival the man was certified dead. A case of murder was opened and police arrested the 23-year-old woman on a charge of murder.