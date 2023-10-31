Mpumalanga man to spend life behind bars for raping a fifteen-year-old boy

A Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life behind bars for raping his neighbour’s 15-year-old minor boy in Masoyi Trust. The Nelspruit Sexual Offences Court has sentenced a 59-year-old man from Masoyi Trust to life imprisonment for raping a minor boy in 2017.

The accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm, and the court ordered his name to be entered into the National Register of Sexual Offenders. This comes after the accused was convicted of raping his neighbour’s fifteen-year-old minor boy. It is alleged that on December 18, 2017, at around 8.30pm, the victim's mother sent him to throw water outside at his parental home. While outside, the boy came across the accused, who took him under the pretext that his father was calling him and ordered him to follow him to his place.

"When they arrived, the accused opened the door, and they both entered the house. When the victim realised that his father was not there and asked the accused about his father's whereabouts, the accused did not answer; instead, he strangled the victim, put him on top of the bed, and raped him," said NPA regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. "The victim asked to go to the restroom naked, and he got an opportunity to flee the scene. Along the way, he met his parents and reported the rape ordeal to them," Nyuswa said. Nyuswa further added that the accused was arrested, pleaded not guilty in court, and denied the allegations levelled against him.

State prosecutor John Mahlwele led evidence of the victim, the first report, and the forensic nurse. Their evidence was supported by the testimony of the arresting officer. “The court found the evidence of State witnesses credible and honest and convicted the accused,” Nyuswa said. In aggravation of the sentence, the State presented a victim impact statement facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Nomfundo Mokoena and compiled by the victim.

“He wrote that the rape ordeal affected him; as a result, he couldn’t walk properly for days, lost confidence, and even blamed himself for trusting and following the accused when he called him. “Prosecutor Mahlwele argued that the prescribed minimum sentence of life must be imposed, and the court found no compelling and substantial circumstances to justify deviation and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment,” Nyuswa said. Nyuswa also added that the NPA welcomes the sentence imposed on the accused and further condemns violence perpetrated against women and children, especially when it is committed by close family friends and neighbours.