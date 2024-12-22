Mpumalanga police arrest five in major illegal mining operation

Five suspects have been arrested after they were allegedly found with illegal mining equipment in Slaaihoek, Mpumalanga. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the arrests were part of an ongoing effort to combat illegal mining activities in the area of Ehlanzeni.

Mdhluli said the operation was conducted by members of the South African National Defence Force, Combat, Pro-active, Tactical Response Team, Crime Intelligence as well as the Operational Support Team. "During the disruptive operation, five suspects, aged between 28 and 42 were apprehended for various offences, including illegal mining, contravention of Immigration Act of South Africa as well as for unlawful possession of equipment suspected to be used during illegal mining activities," he said. Mdhluli added that police confiscated items such as generators, a gas cylinder, gas regulator, some gas pipes, and other equipment.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Monday. Meanwhile, a recent urgent application by Mining Affected Communities United in Action has been dismissed by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. The organisation sought an order compelling government to provide humanitarian aid, including medication, food and water to illegal miners who are still underground in Stilfontein, North West.

An unknown number of illegal miners remain underground in an effort to evade arrest after police started operation “Vala Umgodi”, which focuses on curbing illegal mining. The miners have been sending letters pleading for food such as mayonnaise, tomato sauce, beef, Koo canned beans as well as washing powder, soap and deodorants The letters also included medication and swift rescue of the sick.