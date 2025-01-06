Mpumalanga police arrest two foreign nationals for possession of explosives

Two foreign nationals, aged 33 and 39, were arrested after they were allegedly found with explosives on Sunday in Mpumalanga. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said they were arrested after a concerted effort by the Combat and Proactive members of the police, deployed for Operation Vala Umgodi in the province.

"The two were cornered on the R38 Road next to Consort Mine in Barberton, after being found in possession of some explosives. "A report by the police indicates that the astute members were busy conducting vehicle checkpoints when they spotted a black BMW 1 series with two occupants inside. The vehicle was then stopped by the members, followed by a search. It was during this time when members found the explosives, jackhammers, water boots, as well as cash amounting to R10,000," said Mdhluli. He said suspects were arrested after they failed to explain why they were carrying the items.

The two are expected to appear at the Barberton Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Mdhluli added that a preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects was out on bail during his arrest as there is a pending case against him, for illegal possession of a firearm. He is expected to appear in the same court on January 30, 2025, for illegal possession of a firearm.