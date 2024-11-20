Mpumalanga police hunt for killers after doctor gunned down outside gym

A manhunt has been launched for two suspects who allegedly gunned down a doctor as she was exiting a gym in Nelspruit on Wednesday morning. Police said by the time emergency services responded to the scene, they found the woman lying outside her car.

"She was certified dead by medical personnel at the scene," said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli. He said preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, who worked at a local public hospital, was approached by two suspects. "Currently, no arrest has been made as yet, suspects are still at large. Police call anyone who might have information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the Nelspruit Detective Branch Commander, Colonel Thami Mkhaliphi on 082 408 9831 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

“Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential as possible," Mdhluli said. Mpumalanga police acting provincial commissioner, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the murder. Mkhwanazi further reassured the public that the investigation team will leave no stone unturned to get those responsible behind bars.