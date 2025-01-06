Mpumalanga police nab 41-year-old woman in Ermelo drug bust, seize R15,000 worth of drugs and R3,827 cash

Mpumalanga police arrested a 41-year-old woman at Ermelo on Saturday, January 5, after uncovering drugs and cash at a house suspected to be a hub for drug dealings. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the operation followed a tip-off received by teams involved in Operation Vala Umgodi.

Intelligence pointed to a house in Ermelo where drugs were reportedly being sold. "Information also indicated that a female person was behind all these dodgy dealings. Members then operationalised the information given and went to the premises after obtaining a search warrant. "A search was conducted inside the house and around the premises. It was during this period when a bag containing various drugs (dagga, suspected Mandrax and cocaine) were found, with an estimated value of about R15,000. The astute members also discovered cash of about R3,827 inside one of the rooms," said Mdhluli.