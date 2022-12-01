Mpumalanga police officer released on R500 bail for petrol theft

Pretoria – A Mpumalanga police officer and his accomplice were released on bail by the Balfour Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested for allegedly stealing petrol. John Nene, 40, and William Mahlaba, 47, an employee at Dipaleng municipality’s infrastructure department were allegedly found syphoning petrol from a tanker.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement on Thursday, Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said on the night of the incident, the police performing their duties arrived at at Grootvlei police station and found the gates locked. “While they were still standing by the gate waiting for access, the members noticed a white bakkie next to the truck that was previously booked in for theft of petrol… Sergeant Nene opened the gate for them. “The members stopped their vehicle to investigate what was happening and they noticed two males who were busy syphoning petrol from the tanker.

“When the suspects noticed the police officers, one suspect ran away. “The driver of the municipality bakkie remained and he was arrested on the spot,” said Sekgotodi. Sergeant Nene approached the arresting officers while they were arresting Mahlaba and told them not to arrest the suspects.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The sergeant pursued the crime prevention members and they did not agree with his request instead they arrested him for obstruction. “He was also charged for defeating the ends of justice.“ The estimated value of the petrol is R10 000.

Story continues below Advertisement

The bakkie, which belongs to the municipality that was used during the commission of crime was seized for further investigation. The police officer, was released on R500 bail while Mahlaba was released on R1 000 bail. Their case was postponed to 2 February 2023.