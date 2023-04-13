Pretoria - Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for a man accused of raping a teenager after deceiving her on Facebook. The 18-year-old victim from Ntunda told police she received a friend request from the suspect in February 2023. She accepted the invite and they became social media friends.

They eventually arranged a date to meet and agreed to meet on Easter Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “The victim alleged that her male friend requested her to arrive at Mgobodi after 7pm. “She reportedly took a taxi and whilst on her way, they were communicating and the male friend kept on assuring her that she will find him at the bus shelter. She arrived at Mgobodi at around 8pm.”

Mohlala said when the victim arrived, she could not find her male friend. Instead, she found somebody who introduced himself as someone sent to pick her up. “It was during this time when she noticed that something was not right, especially when the guy directed her to the nearest bushes.

“Out of suspicion she asked why into the bushes, but she was informed that it was a short cut to her friend’s residence. “Whilst in the bushes, she was instructed to undress and the suspect raped her before robbing her of her cellphone then left her stranded,” said Mohlala. According to Mohlala, after the ordeal, the victim realised that her male friend’s voice sounded exactly like the suspect’s voice, making her believe that she was raped by her Facebook friend.