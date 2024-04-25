Mpumalanga police on the hunt for man linked to killing of cop during a heated argument

A warrant of arrest has been issued for a man who was allegedly involved in the murder of an off-duty police officer killed during a shootout at Kanyamazane, Mpumalanga. Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the Kabokweni Magistrates Court issued a warrant for Blessing Fakude for allegedly participating in the murder 44-year-old Captain Sibusiso Mthombothi.

Sekgotodi said Mthombothi was killed on January 13, 2024 at a car wash following a heated argument. “It is alleged that on the day in question, the late police captain took his private car to KaNyamazane car wash. Apparently, while his car was parked there waiting to be washed, it was bumped by someone who was also at the car wash,” Sekgotodi said. “The matter was discussed amongst the two, with the assistance of a crime intelligence police sergeant, who was with the deceased. An agreement was made for payment of R5,000 for the repair of the damages.”

After seizing the vehicle and parking it, the police officers came back to the car wash. The police sergeant then left the captain at the car wash. “It is alleged that an argument ensued between the suspect and the police captain. When the sergeant came back, he found the police captain shot,” added Sekgotodi. Moreover, Fakude's co-accused, Jacky Sibusiso Ntiwane-Maseko, who was also sought by police, was arrested on March 20 after IOL reported that he was wanted for murder.

Sekgotodi said after Ntiwane-Maseko was arrested, he appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrate Court where he was facing charges of murder. He appeared again in court on April 4 and he abandoned his bail application for his own safety. The case was further postponed to May 10 2024 for further investigation.

Jacky Sibusiso Ntiwane-Maseko was arrested on March 20,2024 after IOL reported that he was wanted for murder. Sekgotodi said at the time of Mthombothi’s murder, Ntiwane-Maseko had been released on parole earlier January for double murder cases. Those who have information are advised to call Captain Mduduzi Comfort Mkhonza on 082 304 0052 or Lt Col Erhard Stroh on 0823008315. [email protected]