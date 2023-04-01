Mpumalanga police seized dagga worth over R600 000

Rustenburg- Three alleged dagga traffickers were arrested in possession of dagga with an estimated street value of R600 000 near the Nerston border gate between South Africa and Eswatini. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the police recovered large quantities of dagga on two separate incidents.

“In the first incident two suspects were arrested between Amsterdam and Nerston border post. Police were conducting their normal stop and search duties when they spotted a white Toyota Avanza with two occupants. They stopped it and conducted a search. “Dagga weighing 149, 91 kg with an estimated street value of about R 600 222 was found inside the said vehicle hence the suspects were arrested and charged for dealing in dagga,” he said. Nthuthuko Alfred Shelembe, 38, and Wonderboy Climate Ndlovu, 39, appeared in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Friday, and their case was postponed to April 13 for further investigation, and they were kept in custody.

"In the second incident, Bongani Dlamini, 36, who is from the Kingdom of Eswatini, was found with a luggage on the N17 road hitchhiking. Police in Oshoek approached him and conducted a search. It was during this time when police discovered that Dlamini was in possession of dagga inside the luggage he was carrying, weighing 4, 6 kilograms. He too was arrested and charged for dealing in dagga.“ He appeared in court on Friday, the case against him was postponed to April 17, he too was kept in custody. In a separate incident, Mohlala said the police patrol duties, found dagga weighing 102kg abandoned at Oshoek border post between South Africa and Eswatini on Thursday.