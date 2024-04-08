Mpumalanga serial rapist sentenced to 35 years direct imprisonment

By Sinovuyo Mbatani A 38-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years direct imprisonment for three counts of rape and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday.

Mbuyeleni Mbadamane from Phola sentenced for crimes he committed in 2018 on the N12 towards Phola location, Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. Nyuswa said from November to December 2018, Mbadamane accosted three women who were walking from the Phola off-ramp on N12, towards the Phola location on different occasions. “He attacked them with a knife, raped them and robbed one of them of her cellphones and money,” Nyuswa said.

“The victims did not know the perpetrator, however they reported their ordeal to the police. During investigations, the accused was found using his victim's cellphone with a different card.” Nyuswa said when police inspected the phone, they found that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number matched the cellphone from a complainant who was robbed as well and he was subsequently arrested. Mbadamane pleaded not guilty and the State, represented by Prosecutor Ellen Mafata, led the evidence of three complainants, Nyuswa said.

She said the case included an identity parade and positive DNA results. “The accused was found guilty as charged.” Nyuswa said while arguing in mitigation of sentencing and arguing for the court to impose a suitable sentence, Mafata addressed the court about the scourge of gender-based violence in the society.

“The court found that Mbadamane is not a candidate for rehabilitation, it also found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed ordained sentence,” Nyuswa said. Mbadamane was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment per rape count and 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances. “The court ordered the sentence of one rape count to run concurrent with the sentence imposed on robbery with aggravating circumstances. Effectively, the accused will serve 35 years direct imprisonment,” she said.