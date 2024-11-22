Mpumalanga teen dragged into church and repeatedly raped by three men

Mpumalanga man, Pikinini Solvent Phesane, 25, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after he was convicted for his part in the gang rape of an 18-year-old girl which happened in a church premises. Phesane was sentenced on Thursday, for the horrendous incident which happened in Kamhlushwa in 2021, according to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

“The court heard that the young female victim, at the age of 18 was traumatised and attacked on September 12, 2021. It is said that she was going to study with her classmates at a certain house,” said Mdhluli. “It was during this time when she met three males who pretended as if they were passing her then turned, and grabbed her, and forced her to a certain church premises. It was in this place where she was shamefully raped by two men, who took turns in raping her.” Pikinini Solvent Phesane, has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after he was convicted for the rape of an 18-year-old girl. Picture: SAPS The woman was also assaulted before the assailants took her into the bushes and further raped her. Police said the three men took turns raping the teenager.

Thereafter, the victim somehow managed to escape and fled the scene. Upon arrival at home, she related her ordeal to her family. “The incident was then reported to the police at Kamhlushwa and the case was assigned to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS). The victim received the necessary support through Thuthuzela Care Centre,” said Mdhululi. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the investigation team, and the prosecutors for their dedication in ensuring justice for the teenage victim.