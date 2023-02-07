Mpumalanga traffic officer killed by vehicle she was trying to stop

Pretoria – A Mpumalanga traffic officer lost her life after she was hit by a light delivery vehicle while on duty. Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, said Jeanette Mlangeni was trying to stop the vehicle, which was overtaking dangerously, when it hit her.

“The Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaisons lost yet another traffic law enforcement officer yesterday (Monday) afternoon on the R544 road between Emalahleni and Kriel when the officer was hit by a light delivery vehicle while on duty,” said Mmusi. An investigation into the crash is under way. Acting Community Safety Security and Liaison MEC Speedy Mashilo has sent condolences to the traffic officer’s bereaved family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

He called on motorists to respect all law enforcement officers on the road, adding that the officials “are not on the road to make motorists’ lives difficult, but to save lives”. “Motorists must obey the rules of the road at all times. This will help in reducing road crashes,” said Mashilo. The acting MEC called on traffic officers to be vigilant.

