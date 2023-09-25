Mpumalanga ward councillor and another gunned down

A Mpumalanga ward councillor and another man were gunned down inside a car in Tsema-Marhumbu in Bushbuckridge. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the two were gunned down on Saturday while a third victim was left injured.

Mohlala said councillor Lot Nkuna, 55, was found inside the car which suggests that he could have been shot whilst seating in the driver's seat. David Matsane, 52, was shot whilst he was outside the car. “Preliminary investigation revealed that a male suspect who was wearing a hoodie allegedly went past the victims then suddenly returned and started shooting.

“Seven 9mm spent cartridges as well as one live round were found on the scene,” said Mohlala. He added that paramedics were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, the two were certified dead. “Details on where the third victim that was shot and injured will unfold as the investigation continues. The motive of the shooting is still unknown at this stage,” said Mohlala.

According to Mohlala, the third victim was taken to a medical facility where he is receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, strongly condemned the incident. Manamela has already established a team of experts to investigate the incident.