Mpumalanga woman faces murder charges for the deaths of her mother and uncle

A 45-year-old Mpumalanga woman appeared in the Siyabuswa Magistrate's Court where she is facing two murder charges. Flatty Skosana is accused of allegedly killing her uncle, Josias Masanabo who was reported missing in February 2025.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, said Nobanyazile Rosina Masanabo, 69, reported her brother missing and within the same month, she was found murdered in one of the backrooms in her yard. "An investigation was carried out by the Siyabuswa detectives where several individuals were interviewed and it was during this probe that evidence emerged and led to the arrest of Flatty Skosana, the daughter of Nobanyazile Rosina Masanabo." Meanwhile, the uncle's body was found buried in the bushes in KwaMhlanga.

"His body was retrieved and identified as Josias Masanoba. It was during this time when a murder case with an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice was registered. The motive for the two murders forms part of the police investigation," added Ndubane. The motive behind these brutal murders remains a significant aspect of the ongoing investigation, with police confirming that they are looking into all angles and have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests. Skosana was arrested on April 9 and made her last appearance on April 11. Her matter has been postponed to April 22, 2025.

As the case continues to unfold, the acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the efforts of the investigative team for their relentless pursuit of the truth behind the deaths of the Masanabo siblings.