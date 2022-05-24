Mpumalanga woman survives kidnapping

Rustenburg - A 21-year-old Mpumalanga woman dramatically survived kidnapping when her alleged kidnappers dropped her off after failing to get R10 000 from her family. The men took her cellphone. The woman was kidnapped allegedly by two men while she was waiting for a taxi in Nkomazi on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The kidnappers allegedly forced her to contact her family and demanded R10 000 for her release. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the woman was waiting to board a taxi to take her home to Driekoppies at around 6.15pm when she was accosted by two men. They allegedly pointed a firearm at her and ordered her to get inside their green Toyota Corolla car. One of the suspects forced her to contact her family and they then demanded an amount of R10 000 for her freedom.

“After several attempts to get money failed, including checking the availability of funds on her bank app [on the phone], the suspects decided to let her go,“ Mohlala said. He said before the men released her, they allowed her to make a phone call to notify her family where they would find her. “The suspects then removed a SIM card from the phone but took the gadget (phone) and left.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The family found her alive but with slight bruises as she was reportedly assaulted as well as had her hands tied (with cable ties) by the suspects during the ordeal.” Mohlala said the incident was reported to the police at Schoemansdal and a kidnapping case was opened, A manhunt for the suspects was launched immediately. "The victim recalls that among the letters in the number plates of the vehicle (an old green Toyota Corolla), which was used by the suspects, there were letters “KC” and she believes the car possibly had Mpumalanga (MP) registration number plates.“

Story continues below Advertisement