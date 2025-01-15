Mpumalanga woman to appear in court for defrauding SARS over R293,000

A 37-year-old Mpumalanga woman is expected to appear in the Mbibane Magistrates Court on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Service (SARS) for over R293,000. Spokesperson for the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation also know as the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said the woman was arrested on Tuesday after four years of investigation.

He added that the woman was the third suspect to be arrested after Daniel Maluleke, 57, and Martha Mphahlele, 43, who were arrested in August and September 2024, respectively. "The arrest follows incidents whereby the trio allegedly colluded and defrauded SARS a tax refund of R293, 958.33, which was deposited in the trio's different bank accounts on different dates in 2015," he said. Nkosi said the matter was reported five years later, and the docket was handed over to the Hawks for further handling.

"An intense investigation was launched that resulted in the arrest of Maluleke in August 2024, and shortly, Mphahlele was arrested in September 2024. The two have since appeared in court and Maluleke was released on R5,000 bail whilst Mphahlele was released on free bail," explained Nkosi. Meanwhile, the head of Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nico Gerber said the successful investigation that led to the arrest of the three suspects demonstrate the unit's commitment in winning the war against financial crimes. In similar matter, IOL reported in November 2024 that a company director, Mmaseala Kekana, a bookkeeper Richard, Sekgantsha Makgasa and their business entity, Mmarekhu Retail and Suppliers CC appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Polokwane for allegedly attempting to defraud SARS a staggering R1.6 million.

The State’s case is that during 2013/2014 tax period, the accused unlawfully and falsely acted with a common intent and in furtherance of a common purpose. "The accused reportedly submitted false income tax returns to the South African Revenue Service and they were about to be refunded the amount of R1,665,089," said provincial Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Lethunya Mmuroa. [email protected]