Mpumalanga woman was raped at gunpoint while collecting firewood

The Belfast Regional Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced 26-year-old rapist, Sifiso Mokoena, to life imprisonment. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said Mokoena was sentenced on Tuesday.

“Mokoena is said to have threatened the victim, aged 40, with a firearm and raped her while she was collecting firewood in the bushes at Waterval Boven on July 26, 2020,” said Ndubane. Thereafter, a rape case was opened and assigned to the team of investigators from the specialised family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit. Mokoena was then arrested in July 2020.

"Mokoena attended the court on several occasions since 2020 and even applied for bail, which was denied by the court. The case was later transferred to Belfast Regional Court, where he was convicted on April 8 2025," said Ndubane. After conviction, the rapist was then sentenced to life imprisonment, and also declared unfit to possess a firearm. "The court ordered for immediate search and seizure of his (firearm) competency certificates, and licence, authorisation, and permits issued to him," said Ndubane.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has applauded the effort of the detectives who handled the investigation. “Such individuals must be removed from society, to protect our communities. We are encouraged by the sentence handed down to this suspect,” said Mkhwanakzi. “We hope that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider emulating the action of the accused person.”

Sifiso Mokoena, 26, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 40-year-old woman in Mpumalanga. Earlier this month, IOL reported that the Ritavi Magistrate's Court in Limpopo sentenced 33-year-old Phillip Nkuna Ngomane to life imprisonment after he was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl. In October 2016, the victim was walking to her place of residence when she met Ngomane at Babanana village, under the Letsitele policing area.