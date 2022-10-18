Msinga mayor in court for ‘failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe’

Durban – The Msinga mayor and his two body guards have been released on bail following firearm related charges, the NPA said. Msinga mayor, Mletheni Douglas Ndlovu, and his two bodyguards Msawenkosi Lionel Malembe, 46, and Mvikeleni Mzolo,41, appeared in the Msinga Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said Ndlovu is charged with failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe, as well as handing over a firearm to a person not permitted to be in possession of such. “Malembe and Mzolo were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.” She said the court granted Ndlovu bail of R10 000, while the other two men were granted bail of R1 000 each.

“They were advised not to interfere with witnesses.” The matter was remanded to November 21, for further investigations. Meanwhile the IFP was still deciding whether it would suspend Msinga following his arrest on Friday.

The Daily News reported the mayor was arrested while on his way back home after attending the old citizen’s game, organised by the SA Local Government Association in Durban. Party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the party had been made aware of the arrest, but had not been briefed with the full set of information and circumstances. IOL