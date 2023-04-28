Mthatha businessman in court for theft of Vodacom generator

Alister Antonakas was arrested earlier this week by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

Cape Town – A 44-year-old businessman appeared in the Mthatha District Court on charges of possession of stolen property.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, a Vodacom cellular tower generator and a Vodacom distribution box was stolen in the district of Tsolo on May 29, 2020, at about 11pm.

“On April 25, 2023, two investigators from Vodacom approached the Mthatha Serious Organised Crime Investigation office seeking assistance after they received information about the generator that was being used at Jimmy’s Chicken and Pork shop in Sutherland Street.

“On the same day at 3.40pm, the joint team proceeded to the shop for a search.