Mthatha businessman in court for theft of Vodacom generator

Cape Town – A 44-year-old businessman appeared in the Mthatha District Court on charges of possession of stolen property.
Alister Antonakas was arrested earlier this week by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.
According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, a Vodacom cellular tower generator and a Vodacom distribution box was stolen in the district of Tsolo on May 29, 2020, at about 11pm.
“On April 25, 2023, two investigators from Vodacom approached the Mthatha Serious Organised Crime Investigation office seeking assistance after they received information about the generator that was being used at Jimmy’s Chicken and Pork shop in Sutherland Street.
“On the same day at 3.40pm, the joint team proceeded to the shop for a search.
“It is alleged that upon searching, the team came across a generator worth R450 000 and the electricity distribution box worth R90 000 which were identified by the Vodacom investigators as those which were reported as having been stolen on May 29, 2020.
“The owner of the shop, Antonakas, could not give a satisfactory explanation as to where he obtained the equipment and was arrested on the spot,” Mgolodela said.
The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the team.
He said damage to basic infrastructure had a detrimental effect on the welfare of citizens.
Antonakas is expected back in court for a formal bail application.
IOL