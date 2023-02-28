Mthatha couple nabbed for being in possession of unlicensed guns used in cash-in-transit heist

Cape Town - The Mthatha Tactical Response Team (TRT) and OR Tambo District police have arrested a couple for allegedly being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition that were used for cash-in-transit heists in Mthatha. The police received a tip off about a 35-year-old Siviwe Mgijima who works for a security company in Mthatha, who was allegedly in for possession of unlicensed firearms on Friday. The police acted on the information and went to the security guard’s workplace in Mthatha.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that preliminary investigation led to a search of the premises in Fort Gale, where an R5 rifle with 45 rounds of ammunition was found underneath the bed. “The team further went to the security guard’s rented room in Ngangelizwe township where a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition was found. “On Sunday, the team proceeded to Marikana informal settlement in Kokstad where they recovered another 9mm pistol with eight rounds of ammunition in Mgijima’s shack.

“This brings to a total of three firearms and 68 rounds of ammunition seized,” Mgolodela said. Mgolodela said that a white Toyota Fortuner which belongs to the suspect’s partner which was allegedly used in the commission of cash-in-transit heists in the area was seized. “Mgijima and his partner, Babalwa Kusasa, were arrested and they appeared in Mthatha Regional Court on Monday,” Mgolodela said.

Mgolodela added that Kusasa, a nurse by profession, was released on R1 000 bail, while Mgijima was remanded in custody and the case against the duo was postponed to Friday for Mgijima's formal bail application. Acting provincial head Brigadier Vanessa Hastings commended the team on its determination to uproot criminal activities within the province.