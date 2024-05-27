Mthatha protest action: N2 closed, high police presence, five arrested

Police have described the situation in Mthatha as tense, with many roads in and out of the Eastern Cape hub still closed since Monday morning. “Currently, the main road which is the N2 and the R61 is closed. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to avoid these roads,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

She said by 10am, police had arrested five people. “Shots were fired at Public Order Policing and Mthatha Vispol members. “Two suspects sustained injuries, while the other three were arrested.”

She said two firearms were also confiscated. “A case of attempted murder and possession of firearms is opened for further investigation.” Naidu said Public Order Policing, the National Intervention Unit and Tactical Response Teams are in Mthatha policing the situation.

Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene is warning those who are circulating videos and messages that appear to incite unrest. “Such actions are not only irresponsible, but also illegal. We will take strict action against anyone found to be engaging in activities that threaten the safety and security of the public and the integrity of the election process.” Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the acts of vandalism and disruptions that have seen the national roads blockaded with trucks.

“This follows circulating disturbing images showing torched trucks that are blockading roads and some being looted in Mthatha. “The acts are allegedly perpetuated by disgruntled members of the taxi industry who have had their firearms confiscated, following the resurgence of taxi violence in Mthatha, Tsolo and Nqanqarhu.” Mabuyane said anarchy would not be tolerated – warning parties involved that they will face the full might of the law if this continues.

“We have mobilised law enforcement agencies to intervene with full might so as to control the situation in Mthatha. “I want to thank the police for acting swiftly on those who wanted to disrupt operations in the Mthatha Airport. “I have also requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist with deploying the South African National Defence Force in the area as well.