Mthatha unrest: Two people arrested for calling on people to disrupt elections, embark on protests through social media

Two people have been arrested following violent protests in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape earlier this week. The town was brought to a standstill on Monday morning, with roads coming in and out of Mthatha blocked, allegedly by disgruntled taxi operators.

Police ordered the maximum deployment of law enforcement which included the army. On Friday the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said they believed they have arrested the two alleged instigators who are believed to be behind the taxi-related strike. “While police moved in swiftly to restore law and order, they have also have been working around the clock in tracing those behind this incitement of violence,” spokesperson Brigadier Athlente Mathe said.

She said on Thursday, the pair was traced to Mthatha and arrested. They duo have made their first appearance in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning. They face charges of incitement to public violence, contravention of the Cyber Act and contravention of the Electoral Act.

Each accused has been released on R3,000 bail. They are Mthuthuzeli Sogoni, 52, and Ncebo Nkosi, aged 47. Police said Sogoni, a member of a taxi association in the OR Tambo District, was wanted in relation to a voice note he allegedly circulated inciting violence and mobilising people not to vote.