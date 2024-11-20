MTN and SAPS crack down on OTP scam syndicate with key arrests at five properties in Eldorado Park

MTN has partnered with the South African Police Services (SAPS) and made a breakthrough in the one-time-pin (OTP) scam which saw the arrest of several key figures alleged linked to the scam in Gauteng. The arrest follows a successful search and seizure warrant at the weekend on properties believed to be the headquarters of the OTP scam syndicates in Eldorado Park, south of Joburg.

MTN’s Mthokozisi Ndlovu said the successful raid was the result of a coordinated effort by various stakeholders including anonymous tip-offs. “Upon the investigation, MTN and the Commercial Crimes Unit obtained search warrants to raid five properties in Eldorado Park believed to be associated with front businesses, suppliers, call centres and operations of an OTP scam syndicate. In most incidents, these criminals claim to be MTN call centre agents,” Ndlovu said. The modus operandi used includes requesting a customer’s security details under the pretence of blocking the processing of a fraudulent SIM swap request that was being made on the subscriber’s number without their knowledge or authorisation.

“The scammers then use the customer’s responses, which they obtained during the call, to access the mobile and/or banking applications to transfer funds illegally,” Ndlovu said. He said this is a major milestone for MTN and a victory for all its customers regularly targeted by these syndicates. According to the mobile network service provider, OTP scams are among the leading scam tactics used by criminals. “MTN would like to applaud the members of the SAPS Crime Intelligence and Commercial Crimes unit for their unwavering support in ensuring that these criminals are brought to the law. Identity or subscription fraud has unfortunately become a threat impacting network operators and customers around the world, as criminals constantly work to find new ways to circumvent fraud prevention systems,” Ndlovu said.

He said the OTP scam is one of the prevalent fraudulent tactics in the telecommunication industry. “Fraud in the telecommunication industry often appears in a cyclical manner, based on what syndicates are targeting, at any given time.” MTN said it has put several measures in place to mitigate the impact of OTP scams.