Muddy road foils farm robbers' getaway in North West

Five suspects, Lungelo Mavuso, 25, Thabiso Ngwenya, 27, Siboniso Magagula, 30, Christopher Mothibe, 48, and Punuka van Rooyen, 51, were arrested shortly after a brazen house robbery at a farm near Koster in North West province on Wednesday morning, January 8. They appeared briefly in the Koster Periodical Court on charges of house robbery and were remanded in custody until their next appearance on January 16.

According to police, armed suspects stormed the farm and attacked the owner, demanding cash. Although their attempts to obtain money failed, they managed to steal a wedding ring, a wristwatch, and a Samsung cellphone. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s Isuzu bakkie, valued at R40,000. However, their escape was short-lived as the vehicle got stuck in the mud about a kilometre from the crime scene. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said that two farm employees who were guarded by one of the suspects, managed to escape and called for help.

With assistance from neighboring farmers and law enforcement, the suspects were cornered while attempting to flee in a getaway car, a Suzuki Ertiga, which was impounded by the authorities. "Preliminary investigation revealed that Mothibe and Van Rooyen are residents of Koster while three other accused are from Piet Retief in Mpumalanga province," said Mokgwabone . The determined collaboration between the police and community played a vital role in ensuring the arrests and recovering stolen items.