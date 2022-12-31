Muizenburg police open inquest after kite surfer dies in accident

Durban - Muizenberg police have opened an inquest following the death of a kite surfer, earlier this week. SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said officers responded to a complaint of a sudden death.

"Upon arrival at a local hospital. They found the body of a 33-year-old man who sustained injuries and was declared deceased by the medical personnel. Reports suggested that the victim was doing kite surfing when he sustained injuries and was transported to the nearby hospital. Muizenberg police registered an inquest for further investigation," Swartbooi said. Earlier, IOL reported that the man had been dragged out of the ocean. The man is believed to have been from the Netherlands but had been living in South Africa in recent years. Melomed Group marketing manager Shameema Adams said the 33-year-old male patient was admitted to the emergency unit, via ambulance, at Melomed Tokai at 7pm on Thursday.

She said he succumbed to his injuries. His body was sent to the forensics department for further investigation. An eyewitness, who declined to be named, told IOL that there was no particular gust of wind that blew the deceased from the water. "He was only lifted around 2-3m out of the water and the ambulance took 30 to 40 minutes to arrive," the man said.

"We had to cut away the kite apparatus from his body. There is nothing anyone could do," he said. Anyone with information of what transpired is requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. IOL