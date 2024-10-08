Multi-disciplinary operation in Northern Cape leads to 166 arrests

A recent multi-disciplinary operation in the Northern Cape has resulted in the arrest of 166 suspects. “The disruptive actions conducted across the five districts included numerous stop and searches of vehicles and persons at vehicle check points and roadblocks,” said the Northern Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock.

The arrests stem from a range of serious crimes, including assault, robbery, and theft. The police also acted against those violating court orders. The operation extended with officers visiting farms and mines, and conducting compliance checks at various businesses. In total, police inspected 128 second-hand dealers and liquor premises, leading to the closure of unlicensed venues and the seizure of a lot of alcohol and home-made brew.

“Collectively 128 second-hand dealers and liquor premises were visited as well as formal and informal businesses. This resulted in the closure of unlicensed liquor premises and the confiscation of large amounts of alcoholic beverages and home-made brew,“ said Kock. They confiscated items included two firearms, ammunition, copper cable, a vehicle, dangerous weapons and drugs. Cash believed to be linked to criminal activity was also recovered.