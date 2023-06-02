Pretoria – Four men arrested by the Hawks while allegedly selling two pangolins at Mahikeng Mall have appeared before the Molopo Magistrate’s Court in North West. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West, Henry Mamothame said South African citizens Kabelo McDonald Batsi, 36, Tebogo Kodwa, 28, appeared alongside Zimbabwean national Deon Clamans Mubhada, 33, and Botswana national Lesego Siana, 45.

Mamothame said the matter was adjourned till June 6, for verification of the statuses of the accused people in preparation for the bail application. “They are facing two charges of contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act of 10 of 2004 after they were found in possession of two pangolins,” Mamothame said . Four men were arrested by the Hawks while they were selling two pangolins for R200 000 at Mahikeng Mall. Picture: Hawks The four men were arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit on Tuesday after their attempt to sell the two pangolins for R200 000.

“The Hawks report revealed that information that was followed up, led to the arrest of the four at Mahikeng Mall where they were found in possession of the endangered species, allegedly trying to sell them,” Mamothame said. “They will remain in police custody until the next court appearance set for a bail application. Meanwhile, investigations are under way to establish more facts on the matter.” “Owing to the serious nature of such offences in the province, a senior State advocate, advocate Benny Kalakgosi, has been allocated the case to ensure that the four are brought to book successfully,” he said.

