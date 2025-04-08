Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaGovernment At WorkEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Multiple fatalities in KwaZulu-Natal shootout between police and suspects

Multiple people have been shot dead during a dramatic confrontation between police and a suspect on the M4 highway near the Old Airport in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Multiple people have been shot dead during a dramatic confrontation between police and a suspect on the M4 highway near the Old Airport in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Image by: File Photo: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Published 5h ago

Share

Multiple people have been shot dead during a dramatic confrontation between police and suspects on the M4 highway near the Old Airport in KwaZulu-Natal

According to reports from ALS Paramedics, the M4 has been closed to traffic from the southbound lane just before the Merebank offramp.

Details are still a bit sketchy and it's still unclear whether police are part of the fatalities.

As this story develops, officials are expected to provide further updates regarding the incident and the number of people who have lost their lives. 

*This is a developing story

Related Topics:

crimeshootingshootout