Multiple gunshot wounds to the head: KZN man found lying in the centre of the road

A taxi driver dropping off passengers on the P100 in Ndwedwe on Monday night made a gruesome discovery. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) boss Prem Balram, the man heard multiple gunshots and when he stopped his taxi, found the victim lying on the road in a pool of blood.

“The driver contacted Rusa control rooms for assistance just after 7pm. “Reaction Officers were immediately dispatched and on arrival found seven spent 9mm cartridges on scene. “The victim was shot multiple times in the head. His identity has not been established and the motive for the murder is yet to be confirmed.”

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that police in Ndwedwe are investigating a murder case. “This follows a shooting incident in which a man, believed to in his late thirties, was fatally shot by unknown people on May 13. Reaction Unit South Africa said the man was declared dead on arrival. Picture: Rusa “The victim was found lying on the P100 Ndwedwe main road with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the killing is unknown.”

In another incident, in KZN, a security guard was gunned down while on duty in BulBul Drive in Chatsworth. Emergency workers said the man had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Netshiunda said the victim was performing his night shift duties as a security guard when he was shot and killed by unknown suspects.