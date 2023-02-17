Municipal accountant arrested for allegedly paying herself R250 000 fraudulently

Durban - A 46-year-old expenditure accountant charged with defrauding the Port St Johns Local Municipality has been released on a warning. The Hawks in the Eastern Cape said Edith Duna made a first appearance in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court shortly after her arrest on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Duna faces numerous counts of fraud. “It is alleged that between January and June 2022, Duna who is employed as an expenditure accountant at Port St Johns Local Municipality created two shell companies, Imizamoyethu Construction and Zamambo Trading with an intention to defraud the municipality. “She reportedly processed 15 fictitious payments on the municipality systems which were subsequently paid to her personal bank account without services being rendered.

“The investigation revealed that the municipality was prejudiced cash worth more than R260 000,” Mgolodela said. Duna was arrested by the Hawks on February 16 and was released on a warning and ordered to appear in court on March 2, according to Mgolodela. Last week, an Eastern Cape Health Department official found guilty of fraudulently awarding a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tender worth millions of rand during the pandemic, was jailed to 10 years.

Story continues below Advertisement