Municipal employee jailed for 10 years for demanding a bribe over tampered electricity meter box

Durban - Three men who demanded a bribe from a person over a tampered electricity meter box have been jailed for 10 years. Mbombela Municipal employee Dino Siboza, 43, Ernest Mamba, 33, and Nkate Ngcobo, 32, were convicted on corruption and extortion charges in the Nelspruit Regional Court.

Mamba and Ngcobo were employed by a company contracted to Mbombela Municipality, to execute the duties of reading meter boxes. The incident took place in December 2018. According to provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the accused went to the complainant’s house to inspect a meter box and found that it was tampered (with).

“On the first occasion, they instructed the complainant to pay them a sum of R2000, to avoid being reported to the municipality. “It appeared that the first amount was not enough, as they then demanded two other payments, ranging from R3000 to R15 000.” However, according to the NPA the complainant paid only R3000.

“When the complainant realised there is no end to the demand for money by the accused, he then went to the police to report the incident.” Nyuswa said an undercover operation was set up, in terms of Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act. “Siboza and Mamba contacted the complainant and agreed to meet him at Nelspruit McDonald’s.

“Upon their arrival, they were given three envelopes containing R5000 per envelope. After the meeting, the police approached them and were subsequently arrested.” Nyuswa said the trio pleaded not guilty, but State prosecutor Lazarus Rhabothata provided the court with video footage and the gardeners’ statement. “The complainant also presented a bank statement, showing that the money was paid to the accused, as well as WhatsApp messages from the accused giving banking details.”