Municipal manager fired security company appointed irregularly, and appoints another firm irregularly

Two former acting municipal managers, Mothusi Oagile, 50, and Leopold Letlhogonolo Fourie, 53, appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court for alleged contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act. The pair was arrested on Thursday morning by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“The duo, who are both former acting municipal managers for the Mamusa Local Municipality, allegedly appointed two security companies without following supply chain processes,” said North West Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse. Police reports indicate that Oagile, who was appointed as the acting municipal manager from November 2016 to March 2017, appointed Ipelegeng Protection Services to render security services to Mamusa Local Municipality without following proper processes. “As a result, the municipality suffered a loss amounting to R969,000,” said Malwetse.

The police reports further indicate that Fourie, who was Oiagile's successor appointed from April to May 2017 allegedly terminated the services of Ipelegeng Protection Services company and appointed Triumph security company to render the same services to the municipality. This appointment, according to the Hawks, was also done without following supply chain processes. "As a result, the municipality suffered a loss of R450,000," said Malwetse.

The matter was referred to the Klerksdorp-based Hawks serious corruption investigation unit for investigation. The accused appeared in court and were released on bail. Oagile was granted R6,000 bail, while Fourie was released on R3,000 bail.