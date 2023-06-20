Municipal official arrested for accommodation fraud dating back 13 years

Durban - A 54-year-old former Ngqushwa Local municipality official was arrested by the Hawks this week, following her alleged involvement in fraud and theft. Nomonde Mirranda Cowa appeared in the Ngqushwa Magistrate’s Court on Monday and was released on R2,000 bail.

According to the Hawks it is alleged that during the period between October 2010 and June 2011, the Ngqushwa Local Municipality appointed Harvey World Travel Agency to facilitate events by paying for accommodation and flights for municipal officials on numerous occasions. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said it is further alleged that over R790,000 was paid to various Bed and Breakfast accommodations after submission of claims to the travelling agency for services not rendered. “These included Mooi Plaas Lodge trading as Thathile Trading, Ronalberto Projects Trading, Haga-Haga lodge and DXK Boarding and Lodge.”

Mhlakuvana said it was during an external audit that red flags were picked up and the matter was reported to the Serious Crime Investigation of the Hawks for a probe. This resulted in the arrest of four other people in March this year, one of which included former Ngqushwa Local Municipality Manager, Nomhle Yvonne Zongo. Mhlakuvana said three service providers Bonginkosi Mabandla, 43, Sibongile Kose, 33, and Nkosana Kose, 54, were also arrested.