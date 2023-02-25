Johannesburg - Murder accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s appeal on his bail judgment was struck off the roll by the High court in the North West on Friday. Kula, who is accused of murdering his wife, was denied bail in his last court appearance. North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said, “The senior state Advocate Benny Kalakgosi, urged the court to strike the matter off the roll, as the papers submitted by Kula’s attorney were not in order. Judge Andre Peterson ruled in favour of the state and the matter was struck off the court roll.”

Kula’s wife was found murdered on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered. The incident was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. Kula told police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. However, following police investigations, Kula was linked to the alleged murder of his wife, and was arrested on Friday 20 January 2023, and charged with murder.

Police investigations are still under way. “The NPA welcomes the judges ruling and will now focus on building a solid case against the accused, pending the finalisation of the investigations in preparation for trial. An application will also be made at a later stage with the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature.” said Mamothame. The Orkney Magistrate’s Court postponed the case against Kula to 14 March 2023, for further investigations. The accused is expected to remain in police custody until the next court appearance.

