Murder-accused Durban policeman to spend week behind bars

Durban - A Durban policeman who allegedly killed a suspect he took in for questioning has been remanded in police custody. The accused who works as a sergeant at the Mariannhill SAPS appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He is alleged to have taken the suspect in for questioning on August 21. According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping, the suspect never returned home and was reported missing. She said the deceased’s body was subsequently found hidden under the stormwater pipe near Camperdown.

In addition to murder charges the policeman also faces charges of kidnapping. The matter was postponed to September 19 for a formal bail hearing. IOL